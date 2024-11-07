Left Menu

Indian Hotels Company Soars with Record Q2 Profits

Indian Hotels Company Limited (IHCL) reported a more than threefold increase in net profit to Rs 582.71 crore for Q2 2024-25, driven by strong demand and consolidation gains in its catering segment. Revenue rose notably while operating costs also increased. The outlook remains positive with significant hotel openings planned.

Indian Hotels Company Limited (IHCL) has announced a significant increase in its consolidated net profit, reporting Rs 582.71 crore for the second quarter of 2024-25. This is more than triple what the company achieved in the same period last year, as robust demand and strategic consolidation in its catering business buoyed results.

According to IHCL's latest regulatory filing, revenue from operations surged to Rs 1,826.12 crore, up from Rs 1,433.20 crore in the previous year. The hospitality giant saw its operational expenses rise as well, climbing to Rs 1,502.01 crore compared to last year's Rs 1,248.68 crore.

Speaking on the results, Puneet Chhatwal, IHCL's Managing Director & CEO, highlighted the 28% revenue growth and the historical performance of Q2. With major new projects planned and expansion in new brands, IHCL is set to continue its growth trajectory, marking a significant period for the company and the hospitality sector in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

