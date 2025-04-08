Xander Schauffele's Journey: From Injury to Grand Slam Ambitions

Xander Schauffele, driven by the success of two major wins, now faces the challenge of regaining form after a rib injury kept him from competition for two months.

Despite a rigorous recovery and being overshadowed by top players like Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy, Schauffele's confidence remains evident, stemming from previous victories and recent strong performances.

He embraces the upcoming Masters as a significant test, hoping to emulate and surpass his past achievements by learning from both his setbacks and successes.

(With inputs from agencies.)