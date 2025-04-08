Left Menu

Disorder in the Sky: Man Charged with In-Flight Assault

An Indian-origin man, Bhaveshkumar Dahyabhai Shukla, was charged with sexually assaulting a fellow passenger on a flight from Montana to Texas. If convicted, he faces significant legal penalties. The FBI and other agencies conducted the investigation, and Shukla is set to appear in court next year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 08-04-2025 09:31 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 09:31 IST
A 36-year-old Indian-origin man has been accused of sexually assaulting another passenger during a domestic flight within the United States.

Federal authorities revealed that Bhaveshkumar Dahyabhai Shukla has been charged with "abusive sexual contact" on an American Airlines flight. The incident occurred on January 26, 2025, while en route from Bozeman to Dallas.

If found guilty, Shukla could face up to two years in prison, a $250,000 fine, and at least five years of supervised release. The case is being prosecuted by the US Attorney's Office, while the FBI, ICE, and Dallas Fort Worth Airport Police carried out the investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

