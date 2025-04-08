Left Menu

Unearthed Connection: Teotihuacan Altar Brings Maya Link to Light

An altar from the Teotihuacan culture was found in Tikal National Park, revealing interactions between the Maya and Teotihuacan societies. The discovery highlights cultural exchanges, including shared sacrificial practices, from 300-500 AD. The altar, utilized for sacrifices, adds to the understanding of ancient intersocietal connections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guatemalacity | Updated: 08-04-2025 09:27 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 09:27 IST
Unearthed Connection: Teotihuacan Altar Brings Maya Link to Light
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

An archaeological discovery in Guatemala's Tikal National Park has brought to light a significant cultural connection between the ancient Teotihuacan and Maya societies. A Teotihuacan altar was unearthed, indicating historical interactions between these significant civilizations, according to Guatemala's Culture and Sports Ministry.

The altar, used for sacrificial rites, suggests an early form of cultural exchange and points to Tikal as a major cosmopolitan hub circa 300-500 AD. Archaeologist Lorena Paiz led the team that took 1½ years to excavate the site and examine the altar, which notably features limestone and anthropomorphic figures in red tones.

Edwin Roman, leading the South Tikal Archaeological Project, emphasized that this discovery underscores the sociopolitical ties and collaborations between the prominent Mayan city-state and the powerful Teotihuacan metropolis, enriching the understanding of their complex histories.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

 Japan
2
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Event

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Eve...

 Jamaica
3
Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

 Global
4
Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Digitalization Enhances Entrepreneurship’s Role in Africa’s Development Goals

Pre-Service Teachers Not Ready for AI: Study Reveals Gaps in Training and Confidence

From Words to Forecasts: ECB Leverages NLP to Predict Euro Area Inflation Trends

How E-Trucks and Private Charging Networks Can Transform Green Freight Systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025