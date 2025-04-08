Unearthed Connection: Teotihuacan Altar Brings Maya Link to Light

An archaeological discovery in Guatemala's Tikal National Park has brought to light a significant cultural connection between the ancient Teotihuacan and Maya societies. A Teotihuacan altar was unearthed, indicating historical interactions between these significant civilizations, according to Guatemala's Culture and Sports Ministry.

The altar, used for sacrificial rites, suggests an early form of cultural exchange and points to Tikal as a major cosmopolitan hub circa 300-500 AD. Archaeologist Lorena Paiz led the team that took 1½ years to excavate the site and examine the altar, which notably features limestone and anthropomorphic figures in red tones.

Edwin Roman, leading the South Tikal Archaeological Project, emphasized that this discovery underscores the sociopolitical ties and collaborations between the prominent Mayan city-state and the powerful Teotihuacan metropolis, enriching the understanding of their complex histories.

