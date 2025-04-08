Florida's Stunning Comeback Seals Third NCAA Men's Basketball Championship
In a thrilling NCAA men's basketball final, Florida overturned a 12-point second-half deficit to defeat Houston 65-63, securing their third national title. Led by Will Richard's 18 points, the Gators showcased resilience and skill. Notably, Coach Todd Golden became the youngest to win the NCAA title since 1983.
Florida's men's basketball team achieved a stunning victory, coming back from a 12-point deficit to clinch the NCAA national championship against Houston, 65-63. This victory marks Florida's third national title in the school's history.
Senior Will Richard was pivotal, scoring 18 points, while Australian forward Alex Condon secured the game-winning loose ball. Houston's early strong defense stifled Florida's Walter Clayton Jr., but they couldn't maintain the lead against the Gators' relentless attack.
Coach Todd Golden, at 39, made history as the youngest head coach since 1983 to win the NCAA title. Houston initially appeared dominant, with L.J. Cryer's key three-pointers. However, Florida's Alijah Martin turned the tide, sealing the game with crucial free throws.
(With inputs from agencies.)
