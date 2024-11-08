Left Menu

Gleneagles Hospitals India Earns Great Place to Work Certification, Amplifying Employee-Centric Culture

Gleneagles Hospitals India receives the Great Place to Work certification, highlighting its dedication to fostering a positive work environment. With a robust team, the healthcare provider is recognized for its pioneering medical innovations and employee empowerment strategies. CEO Anurag Yadav emphasizes their ongoing commitment to trust, respect, and talent development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 08-11-2024 13:18 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 13:18 IST
Gleneagles Hospitals, India. Image Credit: ANI
In a significant achievement, Gleneagles Hospitals India has been awarded the prestigious Great Place to Work® Certification. This accolade underscores the healthcare provider's unwavering commitment to cultivating an empowering and inclusive work environment across its facilities in Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad.

Recognized globally as an authority on workplace culture, Great Place to Work emphasizes trust as a cornerstone of an exemplary workplace. With over 1500 beds and a cadre of world-renowned specialists, Gleneagles Hospitals has established itself as a leader in innovative medical practices, achieving exceptional success rates in complex organ transplants.

CEO Anurag Yadav expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "This certification is a testament to our dedication to building a culture of respect, trust, and innovation. We are driven by the remarkable commitment of our employees in delivering outstanding healthcare." As part of the IHH Healthcare network, Gleneagles continues to integrate global expertise to enhance patient care and create a nurturing atmosphere for its workforce.

(With inputs from agencies.)

