Left Menu

China's Bold Move: Trillion-Yuan Debt Swap Initiative

China plans to allow local governments to issue 6 trillion yuan in bonds to manage hidden debts over three years. This measure, approved by the National People's Congress, aims to mitigate local debt risks through a strategic swap, addressing off-balance sheet liabilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 08-11-2024 13:45 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 13:45 IST
China's Bold Move: Trillion-Yuan Debt Swap Initiative
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • China

In a significant financial maneuver, China will permit local governments to issue bonds worth 6 trillion yuan over the next three years. This initiative is designed to tackle off-balance sheet or "hidden" debt, an official announced on Friday.

During a recent meeting from November 4 to 8, China's top legislative body, the standing committee of the National People's Congress (NPC), sanctioned a bill that raises the limits on local government debt. Xu Hongcai, vice chairman of the financial and economic affairs committee of the NPC, provided the information.

Speaking at a Beijing press conference, Xu noted that this debt swap strategy is aligned with efforts to mitigate local debt risks, reinforcing the nation's financial stability. ($1=7.1533 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris: Leading with Integrity and Vision

Kamala Harris: Leading with Integrity and Vision

 United States
2
Germany's Coalition Collapse: A Political Tipping Point

Germany's Coalition Collapse: A Political Tipping Point

 Germany
3
SBI Launches Innovation Hub at Singapore Fintech Festival to Drive Global Financial Innovation

SBI Launches Innovation Hub at Singapore Fintech Festival to Drive Global Fi...

 Singapore
4
Biden to Trump: A Pledge for Peaceful Transition

Biden to Trump: A Pledge for Peaceful Transition

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Emergency Care: How WHO’s BEC Course Saves Lives

Climate Risks in South Asia: How the Poor Bear the Brunt of Heat and Floods

Financial Deepening’s Dual Impact on Growth and Emissions

How Digitalization Shielded Firms During COVID-19: A World Bank Insight

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024