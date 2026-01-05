Left Menu

Hypersonic Provocation: North Korea's Missile Ambitions Under Kim Jong Un

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un supervised the launch of hypersonic missiles to reinforce nuclear deterrence. This test, part of their first ballistic missile activity of the year, aims to showcase North Korea's missile capabilities amid geopolitical tensions potentially related to recent U.S. involvement in Venezuela.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-01-2026 08:49 IST | Created: 05-01-2026 08:49 IST
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has resumed showcasing his country's missile capabilities with the latest test of hypersonic missiles, as reported by state media KCNA. The test, conducted on Sunday, underscores Pyongyang's strategy to bolster its nuclear deterrence in the face of what Kim described as a 'recent geopolitical crisis.'

The test-firing saw missiles hitting targets approximately 1,000 km away, over the sea east of North Korea. Analysts suggest the geopolitical tensions referred to by Kim could be linked to the U.S. military operations in Venezuela, which North Korea has criticized as a breach of sovereignty.

The speed and manoeuvrability of hypersonic missiles make them challenging to intercept, enhancing North Korea's strategic military stance. As South Korean President Lee Jae Myung visits China, Pyongyang's close ally, North Korea is signaling its readiness to deploy these advanced weapons, thus complicating U.S.-South Korean defense strategies.

