Trump's Venezuelan Gamble: Intimidation and Oil Access

The Trump administration's strategy following the ousting of President Nicolas Maduro revolves around pressuring Venezuelan officials with threats of further military action. President Trump has indicated that the U.S. might consider another military operation if cooperation is not achieved with the interim government led by Delcy Rodriguez.

While the possibility of U.S. ground troop deployment remains, the emphasis is on maintaining military presence off Venezuela's coast and keeping pressure through the threat of air strikes. The objective remains securing access to Venezuela's oil infrastructure and influencing the country's political landscape.

Critics have labeled this approach as neocolonialist and a means to exploit Venezuela's resources, while the U.S. administration believes it will facilitate a path for investment and transition. However, the international response and domestic political consensus in the U.S. remain uncertain.

(With inputs from agencies.)