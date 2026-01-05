Left Menu

Contaminated Water Crisis Sparks Outcry in Indore

An outbreak of diarrhoea in Indore has hospitalised 142 people due to contaminated drinking water. Amid local protests and political tensions, experts are investigating the crisis. Allegations of corruption in water pipeline management have surfaced, raising concerns about the drinking water systems in India's cleanest city.

An alarming outbreak of diarrhoea in Indore has put 142 individuals in hospitals, with 11 requiring intensive care due to contaminated drinking water. Health teams have screened over 9,000 residents, revealing the infection's epicenter in Bhagirathpura.

As the crisis unfolds, six fatalities have been confirmed, sparking protests from the Congress party, which demands accountability from officials and a judicial inquiry. They criticize Urban Development Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya for dismissive remarks and call for his resignation.

Experts, including renowned water conservationist Rajendra Singh, blame systemic corruption for the tragedy, warning it exemplifies broader issues in India's water infrastructure. The incident highlights urgent needs for institutional reforms in water supply management.

(With inputs from agencies.)

