Ashok Leyland Triumphs with Strong Q2 Performance

Ashok Leyland, a key player in the heavy commercial vehicle industry, reported significant growth in profit during the July-September 2024 quarter. The company achieved a consolidated profit of Rs 766.55 crore. Focused on profitability and market expansion, Ashok Leyland enhanced EBITDA margins and continues strategic global expansion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 08-11-2024 13:52 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 13:52 IST
Hinduja Group's flagship company, Ashok Leyland, announced a notable financial achievement, reporting a consolidated profit of Rs 766.55 crore for the July-September 2024 quarter. This marks a significant increase from Rs 550.65 crore in the same period last year.

The heavy commercial vehicle manufacturer saw its consolidated total income rise to Rs 11,261.84 crore, compared to Rs 10,754.43 crore in the year-ago period. The company highlighted its sustained market share of over 31% in the domestic medium and heavy commercial vehicle sector.

Shenu Agarwal, managing director and CEO, expressed satisfaction with the company's profitability, attributing success to product premiumization, cost-reduction efforts, and enhanced customer service. Executive Chairman Dheeraj Hinduja noted the company's strategic expansion in international markets as part of their growth objectives for the fiscal year.

