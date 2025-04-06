U.S. Revokes Visas for South Sudanese Nationals

The United States has decided to revoke all visas granted to South Sudanese passport holders, according to an announcement made on Saturday. This move comes in response to South Sudan's failure to accept the timely repatriation of its citizens.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that the revocation will take effect immediately, highlighting that the U.S. expects all nations, including South Sudan, to adhere to the principle of accepting the return of citizens when requested.

Rubio further explained that while this policy is now in place, it could be reconsidered should South Sudan demonstrate full cooperation in accepting repatriated nationals in the future.

(With inputs from agencies.)