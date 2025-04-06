U.S. Revokes Visas for South Sudanese Nationals
The U.S. has announced the revocation of all visas held by South Sudanese passport holders. This action follows South Sudan's failure to accept repatriated citizens on time, as required. The U.S. Department of State, led by Secretary Marco Rubio, emphasizes that cooperation from South Sudan may alter this decision.
- Country:
- United States
The United States has decided to revoke all visas granted to South Sudanese passport holders, according to an announcement made on Saturday. This move comes in response to South Sudan's failure to accept the timely repatriation of its citizens.
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that the revocation will take effect immediately, highlighting that the U.S. expects all nations, including South Sudan, to adhere to the principle of accepting the return of citizens when requested.
Rubio further explained that while this policy is now in place, it could be reconsidered should South Sudan demonstrate full cooperation in accepting repatriated nationals in the future.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Venezuela Resumes Repatriation Flights Amid U.S. Diplomatic Tensions
Venezuela Resumes Migrant Repatriation Flights
Diplomatic Tensions Flare as Venezuela-US Agree on Migrant Repatriation
Venezuela and US Reach Agreement on Repatriation Flights Amid Controversy
Austria Sees Sharp Drop in Asylum Applications Amid Policy Changes