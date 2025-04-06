Left Menu

U.S. Revokes Visas for South Sudanese Nationals

The U.S. has announced the revocation of all visas held by South Sudanese passport holders. This action follows South Sudan's failure to accept repatriated citizens on time, as required. The U.S. Department of State, led by Secretary Marco Rubio, emphasizes that cooperation from South Sudan may alter this decision.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 06-04-2025 03:50 IST | Created: 06-04-2025 03:50 IST
U.S. Revokes Visas for South Sudanese Nationals
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

The United States has decided to revoke all visas granted to South Sudanese passport holders, according to an announcement made on Saturday. This move comes in response to South Sudan's failure to accept the timely repatriation of its citizens.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that the revocation will take effect immediately, highlighting that the U.S. expects all nations, including South Sudan, to adhere to the principle of accepting the return of citizens when requested.

Rubio further explained that while this policy is now in place, it could be reconsidered should South Sudan demonstrate full cooperation in accepting repatriated nationals in the future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan's Security Chief Engages in Crucial US Talks Amidst Rising China Tensions

Taiwan's Security Chief Engages in Crucial US Talks Amidst Rising China Tens...

 Global
2
U.S. and Panama Discuss Hutchison's Panama Canal Operations

U.S. and Panama Discuss Hutchison's Panama Canal Operations

 Global
3
Microsoft Anniversary Disrupted by Pro-Palestinian Protests

Microsoft Anniversary Disrupted by Pro-Palestinian Protests

 United States
4
The Fall of George Santos: A Tale of Fraud and Deception

The Fall of George Santos: A Tale of Fraud and Deception

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI models show promise, not perfection, in heart transplant mortality prediction

IoT-driven irrigation boosts water efficiency, faces cost and security gaps

Textile industry embraces AI for defect detection amid data and cost challenges

AI boom needs guardrails, but overregulation risks choking capitalist dynamism

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025