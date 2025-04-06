Left Menu

Starmer Readies to Shield UK Businesses Amid Trump Tariff Turmoil

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced his willingness to protect UK businesses from the impact of new U.S. tariffs by considering state intervention. Although Britain avoided the harshest tariffs, the global trade tensions pose risks to its economy. Starmer emphasized boosting domestic competitiveness and supporting affected industries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 06-04-2025 03:04 IST | Created: 06-04-2025 03:04 IST
Starmer Readies to Shield UK Businesses Amid Trump Tariff Turmoil
Keir Starmer
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has expressed his readiness to shield the UK's businesses from the repercussions of U.S. President Donald Trump's recent tariff policy changes. In an op-ed for The Telegraph, Starmer hinted at possible state intervention to support the industries most impacted.

Despite securing a lower tariff rate of 10%, Britain's open economy remains vulnerable to the global trade tensions. Starmer affirmed the government's priority to negotiate a trade deal with the U.S. while stating that all necessary measures would be enacted to safeguard national interests.

Starmer unveiled plans to boost domestic competitiveness to mitigate exposure to worldwide disruptions and indicated potential emergency reforms. With Jaguar Land Rover halting its U.S. shipments, the ramifications on UK industries are becoming increasingly apparent.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan's Security Chief Engages in Crucial US Talks Amidst Rising China Tensions

Taiwan's Security Chief Engages in Crucial US Talks Amidst Rising China Tens...

 Global
2
U.S. and Panama Discuss Hutchison's Panama Canal Operations

U.S. and Panama Discuss Hutchison's Panama Canal Operations

 Global
3
Microsoft Anniversary Disrupted by Pro-Palestinian Protests

Microsoft Anniversary Disrupted by Pro-Palestinian Protests

 United States
4
The Fall of George Santos: A Tale of Fraud and Deception

The Fall of George Santos: A Tale of Fraud and Deception

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI models show promise, not perfection, in heart transplant mortality prediction

IoT-driven irrigation boosts water efficiency, faces cost and security gaps

Textile industry embraces AI for defect detection amid data and cost challenges

AI boom needs guardrails, but overregulation risks choking capitalist dynamism

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025