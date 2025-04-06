Starmer Readies to Shield UK Businesses Amid Trump Tariff Turmoil

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has expressed his readiness to shield the UK's businesses from the repercussions of U.S. President Donald Trump's recent tariff policy changes. In an op-ed for The Telegraph, Starmer hinted at possible state intervention to support the industries most impacted.

Despite securing a lower tariff rate of 10%, Britain's open economy remains vulnerable to the global trade tensions. Starmer affirmed the government's priority to negotiate a trade deal with the U.S. while stating that all necessary measures would be enacted to safeguard national interests.

Starmer unveiled plans to boost domestic competitiveness to mitigate exposure to worldwide disruptions and indicated potential emergency reforms. With Jaguar Land Rover halting its U.S. shipments, the ramifications on UK industries are becoming increasingly apparent.

(With inputs from agencies.)