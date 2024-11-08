Left Menu

Bajaj Hindustan Sugar: Financial Turnaround Amid Operational Hurdles

Bajaj Hindustan Sugar has reported a reduced consolidated loss of Rs 76.17 crore for the September quarter, owing to lower expenses and debt repayment. The company faced challenges such as low sugarcane availability but anticipates improved prospects due to potential policy changes benefitting sugar and ethanol production.

  • Country:
  • India

Bajaj Hindustan Sugar has shown signs of financial recovery, reporting a narrower consolidated loss of Rs 76.17 crore for the September quarter. This improvement owes much to reduced expenses and the complete repayment of sustainable debt.

Despite achieving positive EBITDA, the company encountered several operational challenges. These include limited sugarcane availability, under-capacity utilization, and lower by-product production linked to delayed cane farmer payments.

Looking ahead, the company sees a brighter future with potential policy changes. The government is considering raising the minimum sugar selling price and increasing ethanol prices, which would strategically benefit Bajaj Hindustan Sugar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

