Bajaj Hindustan Sugar: Financial Turnaround Amid Operational Hurdles

Bajaj Hindustan Sugar has shown signs of financial recovery, reporting a narrower consolidated loss of Rs 76.17 crore for the September quarter. This improvement owes much to reduced expenses and the complete repayment of sustainable debt.

Despite achieving positive EBITDA, the company encountered several operational challenges. These include limited sugarcane availability, under-capacity utilization, and lower by-product production linked to delayed cane farmer payments.

Looking ahead, the company sees a brighter future with potential policy changes. The government is considering raising the minimum sugar selling price and increasing ethanol prices, which would strategically benefit Bajaj Hindustan Sugar.

