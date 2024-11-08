Left Menu

Harshdeep Hortico Expands Retail Presence with Ahmedabad Store Launch

Harshdeep Hortico Limited has opened a new store in Ahmedabad, marking a significant step in its retail expansion. This store offers over 500 unique designs and 2,200 SKUs in pots, planters, and garden accessories, catering to both residential and commercial customers and enhancing access to modern horticultural solutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad (Gujarat) | Updated: 08-11-2024 15:56 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 15:56 IST
Harshdeep Hortico Expands Retail Presence with Ahmedabad Store Launch
Harshdeep Hortico Expands Presence with New Store Opening in Ahmedabad. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a major retail expansion, Harshdeep Hortico Limited, a specialist in pots, planters, garden accessories, and outdoor furniture, has inaugurated a new store in Ahmedabad. The launch aims to cater to gardening and outdoor enthusiasts by offering an extensive range of products and designs.

Strategically located in a prominent urban center, the Ahmedabad store reflects Harshdeep's dedication to addressing the growing demand for innovative horticulture and garden decor in India. The showroom features a diverse product lineup, including illuminated planters and rotomolded outdoor furniture, targeting a variety of sectors from residential to commercial.

Harshit Shah, Director of Harshdeep Hortico, emphasizes the company's journey to make premium garden decor accessible across India, choosing Ahmedabad for its cultural richness. Shah highlights Harshdeep's focus on sustainability, quality, and customer connection, reinforcing the company's role as a key player in horticultural decor.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris: Leading with Integrity and Vision

Kamala Harris: Leading with Integrity and Vision

 United States
2
Germany's Coalition Collapse: A Political Tipping Point

Germany's Coalition Collapse: A Political Tipping Point

 Germany
3
SBI Launches Innovation Hub at Singapore Fintech Festival to Drive Global Financial Innovation

SBI Launches Innovation Hub at Singapore Fintech Festival to Drive Global Fi...

 Singapore
4
Biden to Trump: A Pledge for Peaceful Transition

Biden to Trump: A Pledge for Peaceful Transition

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Private Sector Potential by Realigning Public Sector Compensation

"Silent Hazard: Uncovering the Health Risks of Lead Paint in Indonesia’s Homes

Lagos' Path to Cleaner Cities: World Bank’s Vision for Sustainable Waste Solutions

Living in the Heat: Bangladesh’s Urban Adaptation to Rising Temperatures

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024