Harshdeep Hortico Expands Retail Presence with Ahmedabad Store Launch
Harshdeep Hortico Limited has opened a new store in Ahmedabad, marking a significant step in its retail expansion. This store offers over 500 unique designs and 2,200 SKUs in pots, planters, and garden accessories, catering to both residential and commercial customers and enhancing access to modern horticultural solutions.
In a major retail expansion, Harshdeep Hortico Limited, a specialist in pots, planters, garden accessories, and outdoor furniture, has inaugurated a new store in Ahmedabad. The launch aims to cater to gardening and outdoor enthusiasts by offering an extensive range of products and designs.
Strategically located in a prominent urban center, the Ahmedabad store reflects Harshdeep's dedication to addressing the growing demand for innovative horticulture and garden decor in India. The showroom features a diverse product lineup, including illuminated planters and rotomolded outdoor furniture, targeting a variety of sectors from residential to commercial.
Harshit Shah, Director of Harshdeep Hortico, emphasizes the company's journey to make premium garden decor accessible across India, choosing Ahmedabad for its cultural richness. Shah highlights Harshdeep's focus on sustainability, quality, and customer connection, reinforcing the company's role as a key player in horticultural decor.
