Uttarakhand CM Launches Tulip Revolution in Residence Garden

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has taken a pioneering step towards horticultural innovation by initiating the planting of 17 different varieties of tulips in the garden of his official residence. A total of 4,000 tulip bulbs are planned to be sown in this groundbreaking endeavor.

Dhami, accompanied by his wife Geeta Dhami and other family members, actively participated in the planting process, setting a personal example of commitment to floriculture. This initiative marks a significant step in enhancing the aesthetic appeal and biodiversity of the residence garden.

Emphasizing the role of innovation in flower production, the Chief Minister instructed the Horticulture Department to devise a strategic plan for the commercial production of tulips. Dhami's vision highlights the potential of floriculture to boost horticultural advancements in Uttarakhand.

(With inputs from agencies.)