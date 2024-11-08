Trump's Return: A Win for Banking Industry?

The banking sector stands to gain as former President Donald Trump returns to power, bringing with him Republican regulators poised to relax capital rules and merger approvals. Industry experts suggest this regulatory easing could dilute the controversial Basel III proposal, which demands that major lenders hold additional capital to prevent loan defaults.

Banks have already secured significant concessions on this proposal, despite concerns about lending restrictions and economic ramifications. Nevertheless, looming changes could raise capital requirements by 9% for top lenders, according to a Federal Reserve official. Financial institutions hope for relief after grappling with diminishing stock values amid loan concerns.

As Trump appoints new regulators, an instant impact on the banking industry is expected, potentially improving merger activities and formalities. While some aggressive regulatory heads from the Biden era might be replaced, experts recommend caution, asserting that the scope of supervision may remain unaffected, even if bank mergers gain traction.

