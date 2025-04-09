Left Menu

Kerala's Financial Relief Strategy for Landslide Victims Outlined by Centre

The Union government informed the Kerala High Court that loans for Wayanad landslide victims will not be waived but rescheduled or restructured under RBI guidelines. This decision follows a special meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and aims to provide financial relief, including a one-year moratorium.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 09-04-2025 14:54 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 14:54 IST
Kerala's Financial Relief Strategy for Landslide Victims Outlined by Centre
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Union government has clarified to the Kerala High Court that there will be no waiver of loans for those affected by last year's landslides in Wayanad. Instead, the loans will be rescheduled or restructured according to the RBI's Master Directions on Natural Calamities.

This clarification came in an affidavit filed in response to a query from the High Court questioning whether loans for affected individuals could be waived. The Union Finance Ministry detailed that the State Level Bankers' Committee (SLBC) Kerala convened a special meeting on August 19 last year. The meeting, attended by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, resolved to implement relief measures as directed by the RBI's guidelines.

Under the RBI's directions, financial relief in the wake of a natural calamity includes restructuring existing loans with a one-year moratorium and the offering of new loans. The Centre presented this plan during a public interest litigation hearing initiated by the High Court, focusing on disaster prevention and management in Kerala following the devastating landslides in the Mundakkai and Chooralmala regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

 New Zealand
2
Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

 Global
3
Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

 United States
4
U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and Tackling Global Oil Challenges

U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and T...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025