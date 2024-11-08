BEL Secures Additional Rs 500 Crore in Defence Orders
Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), a Navratna Defence Public Sector Undertaking, announces securing additional orders worth over Rs 500 crore. These orders include laser range finders and communication equipment, boosting BEL's total order book for the year to Rs 8,194 crore.
Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), a pivotal player in India's defence sector, has announced securing additional contracts exceeding Rs 500 crore. This announcement follows the company's last update on October 7.
The newly acquired contracts span various segments, including laser range finders, communication equipment, and vessel communication systems. Additionally, BEL has secured orders for test equipment for guns and support services.
With these new acquisitions, BEL's cumulative order book for this fiscal year stands impressive at Rs 8,194 crore, marking a significant achievement for the Navratna public sector entity.
