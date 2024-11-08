Left Menu

Indian Railways' Special Campaign 4.0 Revolutionizes Cleanliness Drive

The Indian Railways' month-long Special Campaign 4.0, beginning October 2, 2024, resolved 2.5 lakh complaints, generated Rs 452 crore from scrap disposal, and conducted over 56,000 cleanliness drives. The initiative aimed to foster cleanliness, enhance efficiency, and engage the public and employees in meaningful ways.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-11-2024 19:17 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 19:17 IST
The Indian Railways' Special Campaign 4.0, a month-long cleanliness initiative starting from October 2, 2024, has concluded with monumental achievements, according to an announcement by the Railway Board.

The campaign effectively addressed 2.5 lakh public complaints and cleared 1,065 references from Members of Parliament, all while generating significant revenue of Rs 452 crores from scrap disposal.

Moreover, over 56,000 cleanliness drives were executed across the network, emphasizing workplace hygiene and station cleanliness, thereby reshaping workplace culture within Indian Railways.

(With inputs from agencies.)

