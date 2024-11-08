Left Menu

Canada's Workforce Dilemma: Growth Outpaces Employment

Despite an increase in Canada's labor force, only 14,500 jobs were added in October. Unemployment remains high at 6.5%, with rising wages and economic challenges. The Bank of Canada continues cutting interest rates to boost growth amid a growing workforce fueled by immigration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-11-2024 19:46 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 19:46 IST
Canada's Workforce Dilemma: Growth Outpaces Employment
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Canada's economic landscape presents a unique challenge as it struggles to integrate a rapidly expanding labor force. In October, only 14,500 jobs were added, falling short of expectations, as unemployment remains at a 34-month high of 6.5% despite hikes in permanent employees' wages.

The economy strives to navigate an influx of workers, sparked by record immigration, which has swelled the labor force by 2.4% over the past year. With high interest rates curbing demand, business investments and hiring have stalled, despite multiple rate cuts by the Bank of Canada.

Hope remains as the Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem anticipates that continued rate reductions could stimulate growth and employment. October saw the first rise in the youth employment rate since April, though market confidence wavers, reflected in the Canadian dollar's losses against the U.S. dollar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris: Leading with Integrity and Vision

Kamala Harris: Leading with Integrity and Vision

 United States
2
Germany's Coalition Collapse: A Political Tipping Point

Germany's Coalition Collapse: A Political Tipping Point

 Germany
3
SBI Launches Innovation Hub at Singapore Fintech Festival to Drive Global Financial Innovation

SBI Launches Innovation Hub at Singapore Fintech Festival to Drive Global Fi...

 Singapore
4
Biden to Trump: A Pledge for Peaceful Transition

Biden to Trump: A Pledge for Peaceful Transition

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Private Sector Potential by Realigning Public Sector Compensation

"Silent Hazard: Uncovering the Health Risks of Lead Paint in Indonesia’s Homes

Lagos' Path to Cleaner Cities: World Bank’s Vision for Sustainable Waste Solutions

Living in the Heat: Bangladesh’s Urban Adaptation to Rising Temperatures

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024