Canada's Workforce Dilemma: Growth Outpaces Employment
Despite an increase in Canada's labor force, only 14,500 jobs were added in October. Unemployment remains high at 6.5%, with rising wages and economic challenges. The Bank of Canada continues cutting interest rates to boost growth amid a growing workforce fueled by immigration.
Canada's economic landscape presents a unique challenge as it struggles to integrate a rapidly expanding labor force. In October, only 14,500 jobs were added, falling short of expectations, as unemployment remains at a 34-month high of 6.5% despite hikes in permanent employees' wages.
The economy strives to navigate an influx of workers, sparked by record immigration, which has swelled the labor force by 2.4% over the past year. With high interest rates curbing demand, business investments and hiring have stalled, despite multiple rate cuts by the Bank of Canada.
Hope remains as the Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem anticipates that continued rate reductions could stimulate growth and employment. October saw the first rise in the youth employment rate since April, though market confidence wavers, reflected in the Canadian dollar's losses against the U.S. dollar.
(With inputs from agencies.)
