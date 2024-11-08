Left Menu

Odisha's Industrial Leap: A Rs 3,353 Crore Investment Boost

The Odisha government approved 15 industrial projects worth Rs 3,353 crore, aimed at generating 4,637 jobs across various sectors. Chaired by Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja, the State Level Single Window Clearance Authority granted approvals for projects in sectors like renewable energy, steel, aluminum, tourism, pharmaceuticals, and more.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 08-11-2024 20:45 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 20:45 IST
Odisha's Industrial Leap: A Rs 3,353 Crore Investment Boost
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Odisha government has taken a significant step forward by approving 15 new industrial projects, amounting to a massive investment of Rs 3,353 crore. These projects promise to generate a total of 4,637 jobs, providing a substantial boost to the local economy.

The approvals were granted during a meeting of the State Level Single Window Clearance Authority, chaired by Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja, aiming to bolster development across sectors such as Chemical/Renewable Energy, Steel, Aluminium, Food Processing, Manufacturing, Textile, Tourism, Pharmaceuticals, and Cement.

Notable investments include Reliance Bio Energy's compressed bio-gas plant in Puri, Beekay Steel Industries' expansion in Cuttack, and ITC Limited's expansion of 'Welcomhotels' in Bhubaneswar. These initiatives highlight Odisha's diverse industrial growth and its commitment to fostering economic development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris: Leading with Integrity and Vision

Kamala Harris: Leading with Integrity and Vision

 United States
2
Germany's Coalition Collapse: A Political Tipping Point

Germany's Coalition Collapse: A Political Tipping Point

 Germany
3
SBI Launches Innovation Hub at Singapore Fintech Festival to Drive Global Financial Innovation

SBI Launches Innovation Hub at Singapore Fintech Festival to Drive Global Fi...

 Singapore
4
Biden to Trump: A Pledge for Peaceful Transition

Biden to Trump: A Pledge for Peaceful Transition

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Private Sector Potential by Realigning Public Sector Compensation

"Silent Hazard: Uncovering the Health Risks of Lead Paint in Indonesia’s Homes

Lagos' Path to Cleaner Cities: World Bank’s Vision for Sustainable Waste Solutions

Living in the Heat: Bangladesh’s Urban Adaptation to Rising Temperatures

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024