Odisha's Industrial Leap: A Rs 3,353 Crore Investment Boost

The Odisha government has taken a significant step forward by approving 15 new industrial projects, amounting to a massive investment of Rs 3,353 crore. These projects promise to generate a total of 4,637 jobs, providing a substantial boost to the local economy.

The approvals were granted during a meeting of the State Level Single Window Clearance Authority, chaired by Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja, aiming to bolster development across sectors such as Chemical/Renewable Energy, Steel, Aluminium, Food Processing, Manufacturing, Textile, Tourism, Pharmaceuticals, and Cement.

Notable investments include Reliance Bio Energy's compressed bio-gas plant in Puri, Beekay Steel Industries' expansion in Cuttack, and ITC Limited's expansion of 'Welcomhotels' in Bhubaneswar. These initiatives highlight Odisha's diverse industrial growth and its commitment to fostering economic development.

(With inputs from agencies.)