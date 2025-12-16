Andhra Pradesh CM Celebrates Job Creation Milestone

In a significant move, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu highlighted the progress of the TDP-led NDA government in fulfilling job promises, as appointment letters were distributed to newly recruited constables on Tuesday.

The chief minister announced that over 15,000 teachers have been recruited recently through the district selection committee (DSC) examination, with a total of 5,757 new constables appointed, marking a substantial stride towards the government's employment goals.

Naidu further emphasized the administration's commitment to creating 20 lakh jobs by 2024, as promised in the election manifesto. The drive for economic growth is supported by 735 industries and an influx of Rs 19 lakh crore in investments.

(With inputs from agencies.)