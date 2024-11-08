Revolutionizing Entry: QR Code Tickets for India International Trade Fair

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) and the India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO) have collaborated to introduce QR code-based tickets for attendees of the India International Trade Fair. This initiative aims to streamline entry by making tickets available through the DMRC's app and other digital platforms.

The tickets will be accessible both on the DMRC's Delhi Sarthi/DMRC Momentum 2.0 app and the official Bharat Mandapam app, where the event is being held from November 14 to 27. Tickets can also be booked at select metro stations, with a maximum limit of 10 per person each day.

In an added convenience, visitors can also reserve eight-seater golf carts for ease of transport around the fairgrounds. The carts will operate in two shifts, allowing attendees to navigate the venue with ease.

