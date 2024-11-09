Action Construction Equipment: Seizing Growth with Strong Q2 Results

Action Construction Equipment Ltd has reported a significant 28% increase in consolidated profit after tax, reaching Rs 94.82 crore for the September quarter. The rise in profit is attributed to higher income, as the company posted Rs 790.90 crore in income, compared to Rs 690.21 crore in the same period last year.

For the six-month period from April to September, the company achieved a PAT of Rs 179 crore, exceeding the Rs 141.51 crore recorded in the same timeframe in the previous fiscal year. Executive Director Sorab Agarwal highlighted improvements in liquidity, working capital efficiency, and a fortified balance sheet, positioning the company for future growth opportunities.

In the quarter, revenue from cranes, material handling, and construction equipment segments reached Rs 693.07 crore, while the agri equipment division contributed Rs 61.27 crore. The firm also reported selling 2,863 units during this period, marking a 9% year-on-year increase, reinforcing its stature as one of India's leading equipment manufacturers.

