Left Menu

Action Construction Equipment: Seizing Growth with Strong Q2 Results

Action Construction Equipment Ltd reported a 28% rise in profit for September quarter, reaching Rs 94.82 crore. This growth is attributed to increased income and higher sales. Revenue from cranes and construction equipment was Rs 693.07 crore. The company emphasizes a strong financial position and growth potential.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-11-2024 13:47 IST | Created: 09-11-2024 13:47 IST
Action Construction Equipment: Seizing Growth with Strong Q2 Results
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Action Construction Equipment Ltd has reported a significant 28% increase in consolidated profit after tax, reaching Rs 94.82 crore for the September quarter. The rise in profit is attributed to higher income, as the company posted Rs 790.90 crore in income, compared to Rs 690.21 crore in the same period last year.

For the six-month period from April to September, the company achieved a PAT of Rs 179 crore, exceeding the Rs 141.51 crore recorded in the same timeframe in the previous fiscal year. Executive Director Sorab Agarwal highlighted improvements in liquidity, working capital efficiency, and a fortified balance sheet, positioning the company for future growth opportunities.

In the quarter, revenue from cranes, material handling, and construction equipment segments reached Rs 693.07 crore, while the agri equipment division contributed Rs 61.27 crore. The firm also reported selling 2,863 units during this period, marking a 9% year-on-year increase, reinforcing its stature as one of India's leading equipment manufacturers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Court Ruling Blocks Biden's Citizenship Bid for Immigrant Spouses

Court Ruling Blocks Biden's Citizenship Bid for Immigrant Spouses

 Global
2
Susie Wiles: The Ice Maiden of Trump's White House

Susie Wiles: The Ice Maiden of Trump's White House

 Global
3
Australia Takes a Stand: Social Media Ban for Kids Under 16

Australia Takes a Stand: Social Media Ban for Kids Under 16

 Australia
4
Raging Wildfire Forces Mass Evacuations in Southern California

Raging Wildfire Forces Mass Evacuations in Southern California

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Private Sector Potential by Realigning Public Sector Compensation

"Silent Hazard: Uncovering the Health Risks of Lead Paint in Indonesia’s Homes

Lagos' Path to Cleaner Cities: World Bank’s Vision for Sustainable Waste Solutions

Living in the Heat: Bangladesh’s Urban Adaptation to Rising Temperatures

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024