DCITS Unveils Sm@rtOneBank at Singapore Fintech Festival 2024

At the prestigious Singapore Fintech Festival 2024, Digital China Information Service Group (DCITS) marked its innovative presence by launching Sm@rtOneBank, showcasing its advanced digital financial solutions poised to redefine financial services.

Over three days, industry professionals from Southeast Asia, the Middle East, Japan, and South Korea gathered to engage with DCITS experts. The Sm@rtOneBank solution, known for its 'out-of-the-box' capabilities, spans core banking, e-banking, and more, utilizing micro-services and advanced technology for seamless digital transformation, piqued considerable interest.

Partners in regions including Southeast Asia, Central Asia, Europe, and the Americas, DCITS recently inked a key strategic alliance with MUFG Bank (China) to advance core banking systems. Committed to innovation, DCITS aims to spearhead global financial digitization and connectivity.

