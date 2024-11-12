Left Menu

DCITS Unveils Sm@rtOneBank at Singapore Fintech Festival 2024

Digital China Information Service Group showcased its innovative Sm@rtOneBank at SFF 2024, highlighting future-forward digital financial solutions. The event attracted significant interest from Southeast Asian and global professionals, eager to explore its comprehensive digital banking capabilities enhanced by strategic collaborations such as with MUFG Bank (China).

Going Global: DCITS Embarks on International Expansion at Singapore Fintech Festival . Image Credit: ANI
At the prestigious Singapore Fintech Festival 2024, Digital China Information Service Group (DCITS) marked its innovative presence by launching Sm@rtOneBank, showcasing its advanced digital financial solutions poised to redefine financial services.

Over three days, industry professionals from Southeast Asia, the Middle East, Japan, and South Korea gathered to engage with DCITS experts. The Sm@rtOneBank solution, known for its 'out-of-the-box' capabilities, spans core banking, e-banking, and more, utilizing micro-services and advanced technology for seamless digital transformation, piqued considerable interest.

Partners in regions including Southeast Asia, Central Asia, Europe, and the Americas, DCITS recently inked a key strategic alliance with MUFG Bank (China) to advance core banking systems. Committed to innovation, DCITS aims to spearhead global financial digitization and connectivity.

Global FDI Wavers Amid Economic Pressures: UNCTAD Report Reveals 2024 Trends

Bangladesh’s Path to Digital Trade: A Bold Push Toward Cross-Border Paperless Transformation by 2030

Water Safety for All: WHO and IWA’s Proactive Approach to Clean Drinking Water

Unlocking Climate Finance: The World Bank’s Blueprint for Carbon Market Resilience

