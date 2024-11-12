China Set to Dominate Global Aviation Market by 2043
Chinese aircraft manufacturer COMAC projects significant growth in the global aviation market, forecasting China's share to become the largest by 2043, with 20.6% of passenger aircraft. The report highlights the future delivery of 43,863 jets valued at $6.6 trillion, with China and Southeast Asia emerging as key markets.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Zhuhai | Updated: 12-11-2024 11:53 IST | Created: 12-11-2024 11:53 IST
- Country:
- China
Chinese planemaker COMAC announced a bold forecast on Tuesday, predicting that by 2043, China will command 20.6% of the world's passenger aircraft fleet, thereby becoming the largest aviation market globally.
The market outlook anticipates the delivery of 43,863 passenger jets globally over the next two decades, with a total value of $6.6 trillion.
COMAC's deputy director of marketing, Liu Yan, pointed out during a news briefing that China and Southeast Asia will be leading the growth in the market, as the report was unveiled at Zhuhai's major air show.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Sarang Helicopter Team Gears Up for Spectacular Bahrain Air Show 2024
Sarang Helicopters Soar to Bahrain for Spectacular Air Show
Air China Set to Launch COMAC's C929 in Global Aviation Battle
China's Aerospace Ambitions Unveiled at Zhuhai Air Show
Air China Set to Pioneer COMAC's C929 in Global Aviation Market