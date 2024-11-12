China Set to Dominate Global Aviation Market by 2043

Chinese planemaker COMAC announced a bold forecast on Tuesday, predicting that by 2043, China will command 20.6% of the world's passenger aircraft fleet, thereby becoming the largest aviation market globally.

The market outlook anticipates the delivery of 43,863 passenger jets globally over the next two decades, with a total value of $6.6 trillion.

COMAC's deputy director of marketing, Liu Yan, pointed out during a news briefing that China and Southeast Asia will be leading the growth in the market, as the report was unveiled at Zhuhai's major air show.

(With inputs from agencies.)