China Set to Dominate Global Aviation Market by 2043

Chinese aircraft manufacturer COMAC projects significant growth in the global aviation market, forecasting China's share to become the largest by 2043, with 20.6% of passenger aircraft. The report highlights the future delivery of 43,863 jets valued at $6.6 trillion, with China and Southeast Asia emerging as key markets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Zhuhai | Updated: 12-11-2024 11:53 IST | Created: 12-11-2024 11:53 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Chinese planemaker COMAC announced a bold forecast on Tuesday, predicting that by 2043, China will command 20.6% of the world's passenger aircraft fleet, thereby becoming the largest aviation market globally.

The market outlook anticipates the delivery of 43,863 passenger jets globally over the next two decades, with a total value of $6.6 trillion.

COMAC's deputy director of marketing, Liu Yan, pointed out during a news briefing that China and Southeast Asia will be leading the growth in the market, as the report was unveiled at Zhuhai's major air show.

(With inputs from agencies.)

