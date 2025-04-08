Left Menu

Strengthening Ties: India and UAE Boost Strategic Partnership

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with Dubai's Crown Prince, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Maktoum, in India to discuss expanding bilateral trade and defense partnerships. Key announcements included educational collaborations, healthcare initiatives, and infrastructure developments, marking a significant enhancement in India-UAE relations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-04-2025 23:40 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 23:40 IST
Crown Prince of Dubai Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum met Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday (Photo: X/ @narendramodi). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting with Dubai's Crown Prince, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Maktoum, in an effort to bolster India-UAE ties. The discussions focused on expanding collaborations in trade and defense.

The UAE leader's visit, his first to India as Crown Prince, led to announcements such as the establishment of Indian educational institutions' campuses in Dubai, a testament to growing cooperation in various sectors.

Additionally, the visit underscored the strategic significance of the UAE-India relationship, featuring key agreements that enhance both nations' economic and cultural partnerships.

(With inputs from agencies.)

