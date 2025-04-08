Left Menu

Tributes Pour In: Remembering Dadi Ratan Mohini's Spiritual Legacy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah expressed their condolences on the death of Dadi Ratan Mohini, head of the Brahma Kumaris. Remembered for her spiritual guidance and leadership, she leaves a lasting impact on millions worldwide. Dadi Ratan Mohini passed away at 101 in Ahmedabad.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences on Tuesday following the death of Dadi Ratan Mohini, the esteemed head of the Brahma Kumaris organization. In his tribute, PM Modi remembered her as a source of wisdom, light, and compassion, underscoring her remarkable leadership in guiding the global movement of Brahma Kumaris.

Reflecting on his personal experiences with the spiritual leader, Modi noted Dadi Ratan Mohini's enduring influence on those seeking peace and a better society. Her life, characterized by unwavering faith and dedication to service, was highlighted by her humility and kindness. Modi's sentiments were echoed across the nation during this time of mourning.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also paid tribute, acknowledging her lifelong dedication to spiritual mentorship. Shah emphasized her role in spiritually uplifting millions worldwide, describing her as a source of comfort and inspiration. Both leaders' remarks come as Dadi Ratan Mohini's passing leaves a significant void in the spiritual community.

