Kabaddi Takes Center Stage at Times Square for Global Indian-Pravasi League Kickoff

The Global Indian-Pravasi Kabaddi League (GI-PKL) boosts its global presence by showcasing at Times Square, New York, on April 18. The league aims to internationalize Indian kabaddi, engaging audiences worldwide. The inaugural match features Tamil Lions versus Punjabi Tigers, aiming to establish kabaddi's global appeal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-04-2025 23:45 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 23:45 IST
Global Indian-Pravasi Kabaddi League trophy (Image: GI-PKL). Image Credit: ANI
The Global Indian-Pravasi Kabaddi League (GI-PKL) is set to make a groundbreaking stride by showcasing its opening on April 18 at Times Square in New York. This strategic digital campaign highlights the growing international allure of Indian kabaddi as the league works to engage audiences beyond national boundaries.

The buzz around kabaddi is already palpable throughout India, with the Tamil Lions contending against the Punjabi Tigers in the league's inaugural match. Cities from Delhi to Mumbai are seeing dynamic outdoor campaigns, blanketing major locations with over 30 prominent billboards that capture the sporting spirit.

Holistic International Pravasi Sports Association President Kanthi D. Suresh regards the Times Square campaign as a celebration rather than a mere promotion, underlining GI-PKL's ambition to extend kabaddi's reach globally. Saikrishna Gajavelly of Mera Hoardings echoes this sentiment, noting the campaign's role in enhancing India's cultural profile globally through sports.

Excitement resonates in malls and cinemas with over 300 screens broadcasting the league's thrill. The schedule, revealed last week, features daily matches broadcast live on Sony Sports 3 and DD Sports, with the finals culminating on April 30. The tournament showcases both men's and women's teams, highlighting inclusivity and international representation.

HIPSA has been pivotal in advancing kabaddi's global appeal, including securing an MOU with the Haryana Government for global training and entering the sport into the Guinness World Record. This initiative is unique in having female and male players from continents including Asia, Europe, and Africa.

(With inputs from agencies.)

