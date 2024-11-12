Innocence & Creativity: The Timeless Art of Himmat Shah

The Institute of Contemporary Indian Art, in collaboration with AstaGuru Auction House and Namtech Fine Art, is set to unveil 'Himmat Shah - Innocence & Creativity' in Mumbai. This exhibition pays homage to the legendary sculptor Himmat Shah, recognized for his innovative contributions to modern sculpture and revered worldwide.

Exhibited works include Shah's striking bronzes, expertly crafted at London's famed Bronze Age Foundry, where the artist has honed his skills for over twenty years. Notable pieces like 'Man From Moon' and the 'Tirthankar' series are featured, transcending representation to symbolize ancestral memory and spiritual guardianship.

Manoj Mansukhani, Chief Marketing Officer at AstaGuru, expressed enthusiasm for the event, highlighting Shah's remarkable artistic legacy. The exhibition, set for November 16-18, 2024, at ICIA Gallery, Kalaghoda, Mumbai, offers an insight into the artist's journey and his devotion to capturing the human experience's essence.

