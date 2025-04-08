Senate Queries FBI on Shift in Domestic Terror Focus
Senator Dick Durbin, a top Senate Democrat, has asked the FBI to justify its reallocation of resources from domestic terrorism investigations, implying it undermines efforts to combat violent extremism. This follows reports of reduced personnel in the FBI's Domestic Terrorism Operations Section. Concerns are rising over the agency's priorities.
A top U.S. Senate Democrat demanded explanations from the FBI on Tuesday regarding the reallocation of staff away from domestic terrorism investigations.
Senator Dick Durbin criticized the Trump administration for potentially weakening efforts against violent extremism by transferring 16 agents and analysts from the FBI's Domestic Terrorism Operations Section. The Illinois senator highlighted the importance of prioritizing the threat.
The FBI had no immediate response, while Director Kash Patel focused on national crime priorities. Durbin also questioned DHS's apparent retreat from domestic terrorism initiatives. Calls for clear answers remain unanswered.
