Left Menu

Senate Queries FBI on Shift in Domestic Terror Focus

Senator Dick Durbin, a top Senate Democrat, has asked the FBI to justify its reallocation of resources from domestic terrorism investigations, implying it undermines efforts to combat violent extremism. This follows reports of reduced personnel in the FBI's Domestic Terrorism Operations Section. Concerns are rising over the agency's priorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-04-2025 23:32 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 23:32 IST
Senate Queries FBI on Shift in Domestic Terror Focus
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A top U.S. Senate Democrat demanded explanations from the FBI on Tuesday regarding the reallocation of staff away from domestic terrorism investigations.

Senator Dick Durbin criticized the Trump administration for potentially weakening efforts against violent extremism by transferring 16 agents and analysts from the FBI's Domestic Terrorism Operations Section. The Illinois senator highlighted the importance of prioritizing the threat.

The FBI had no immediate response, while Director Kash Patel focused on national crime priorities. Durbin also questioned DHS's apparent retreat from domestic terrorism initiatives. Calls for clear answers remain unanswered.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

 New Zealand
2
Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

 Global
3
Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

 United States
4
U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and Tackling Global Oil Challenges

U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and T...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025