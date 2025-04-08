Catastrophic Nightclub Roof Collapse in Santo Domingo: A Tragedy Unfolds

In a devastating incident in the Dominican Republic's capital, Santo Domingo, 44 individuals have tragically lost their lives while 160 others sustained injuries after the roof of the Jet Set nightclub collapsed. The venue was bustling with politicians, athletes, and music fans attending a merengue concert when the disaster struck.

Rescue teams worked tirelessly, digging through debris to locate potential survivors. Emergency Operations Director Juan Manuel Méndez expressed hope that more lives could be saved. Firefighters and emergency personnel faced challenging conditions as they cleared rubble and rescued individuals still trapped.

The nation is mourning, with President Luis Abinader extending condolences and actively supervising rescue efforts. Renowned figures, including baseball star Nelson Cruz's sister, were among those affected. As investigations into the cause of the collapse begin, the community remains united in their grief and determination to save every possible life.

(With inputs from agencies.)