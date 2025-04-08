Left Menu

Delhi Government Ensures Comfort for Homeless as Heat Rises

Delhi Urban Development Minister Ashish Sood inspected night shelters in Dwarka, ensuring they meet the needs of the homeless. He emphasized the installation of cooling amenities in response to rising temperatures and reiterated the government’s commitment to dignified living standards for shelter residents.

Updated: 08-04-2025 23:31 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 23:31 IST
  • India

In a bid to ensure comfort for the homeless, Delhi Urban Development Minister Ashish Sood conducted a surprise visit to four night shelters in Dwarka's Phase-3. The inspection aimed at evaluating the actual conditions of the shelters under the operations of the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB).

Minister Sood directed officials to ensure the basic necessities were in place. This includes the provision of clean drinking water, functional toilets, proper lighting, and bedding suitable for the rising temperatures. The installation of adequate fans and air coolers was also emphasized.

Sood assured that the government remains committed to enhancing the living conditions for those in need. Regular inspections will follow to maintain service quality, and agencies not meeting standards will face strict action. Feedback from residents indicated general satisfaction with current arrangements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

