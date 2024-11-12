Left Menu

India and Russia: Paving the Path to $100 Billion Trade

India is on track to reach a $100 billion annual bilateral trade agreement with Russia well ahead of the 2030 timeline, according to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. Despite challenges in payments and logistics, progress is being made. The partnership holds significant global implications and mutual benefits.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-11-2024 14:37 IST | Created: 12-11-2024 13:53 IST
India and Russia: Paving the Path to $100 Billion Trade
EAM Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo: Twitter) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India is striving to meet its ambitious goal of reaching $100 billion in annual bilateral trade with Russia ahead of the 2030 deadline, as revealed by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. He highlighted the importance of this partnership in the context of a multipolar world.

Speaking at the 25th India-Russia Intergovernmental Commission meeting, Jaishankar acknowledged the progress achieved despite challenges in payments and logistics. Both countries are committed to overcoming these hurdles, aiming for a balanced trade relationship.

First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov led the Russian delegation, confirming a strong commitment to signing a free trade agreement between the EEU and India, which is crucial for enhancing business ties. This collaboration underscores a significant leap in diplomatic and economic relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lockie Ferguson's Hat-Trick Leads New Zealand to Epic T20 Win

Lockie Ferguson's Hat-Trick Leads New Zealand to Epic T20 Win

 Global
2
Diplomacy and Strength: Zelenskiy's Vision for Ukraine's Peace

Diplomacy and Strength: Zelenskiy's Vision for Ukraine's Peace

 Global
3
Senate GOP Leadership Race Intensifies Amid Trump's Recess Appointment Demands

Senate GOP Leadership Race Intensifies Amid Trump's Recess Appointment Deman...

 United States
4
Call to Halt Saudi Arabia's 2034 World Cup Bid Over Human Rights Concerns

Call to Halt Saudi Arabia's 2034 World Cup Bid Over Human Rights Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global FDI Wavers Amid Economic Pressures: UNCTAD Report Reveals 2024 Trends

Bangladesh’s Path to Digital Trade: A Bold Push Toward Cross-Border Paperless Transformation by 2030

Water Safety for All: WHO and IWA’s Proactive Approach to Clean Drinking Water

Unlocking Climate Finance: The World Bank’s Blueprint for Carbon Market Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024