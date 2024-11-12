India and Russia: Paving the Path to $100 Billion Trade

India is striving to meet its ambitious goal of reaching $100 billion in annual bilateral trade with Russia ahead of the 2030 deadline, as revealed by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. He highlighted the importance of this partnership in the context of a multipolar world.

Speaking at the 25th India-Russia Intergovernmental Commission meeting, Jaishankar acknowledged the progress achieved despite challenges in payments and logistics. Both countries are committed to overcoming these hurdles, aiming for a balanced trade relationship.

First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov led the Russian delegation, confirming a strong commitment to signing a free trade agreement between the EEU and India, which is crucial for enhancing business ties. This collaboration underscores a significant leap in diplomatic and economic relations.

