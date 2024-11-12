Left Menu

CESC Ltd Shows Steady Profit Growth in Q3

CESC Ltd, a power utility firm, reported a 3% rise in net profit to Rs 373 crore for the September 2024 quarter, with total income increasing to Rs 4,770 crore. Expenses also rose slightly to Rs 4,427 crore from the previous year.

Updated: 12-11-2024 15:05 IST
Image Credit: Pixabay
  • India

CESC Ltd, the power utility firm, has announced a close to 3% increase in its consolidated net profit, reaching Rs 373 crore for the September 2024 quarter. This growth has been attributed to higher income levels experienced during the period.

According to a recent regulatory filing, the firm had earlier recorded a profit of Rs 363 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

The company's total income for the reported quarter surged to Rs 4,770 crore, up from Rs 4,414 crore the previous year, while expenses witnessed a slight rise to Rs 4,427 crore.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Global FDI Wavers Amid Economic Pressures: UNCTAD Report Reveals 2024 Trends

Bangladesh’s Path to Digital Trade: A Bold Push Toward Cross-Border Paperless Transformation by 2030

Water Safety for All: WHO and IWA’s Proactive Approach to Clean Drinking Water

Unlocking Climate Finance: The World Bank’s Blueprint for Carbon Market Resilience

