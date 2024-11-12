CESC Ltd Shows Steady Profit Growth in Q3

CESC Ltd, the power utility firm, has announced a close to 3% increase in its consolidated net profit, reaching Rs 373 crore for the September 2024 quarter. This growth has been attributed to higher income levels experienced during the period.

According to a recent regulatory filing, the firm had earlier recorded a profit of Rs 363 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

The company's total income for the reported quarter surged to Rs 4,770 crore, up from Rs 4,414 crore the previous year, while expenses witnessed a slight rise to Rs 4,427 crore.

(With inputs from agencies.)