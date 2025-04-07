Ravaged by Rising Waters: Communities Grapple with Unprecedented Flooding

Rivers rose and flooding worsened Sunday in the soaked regions of the U.S. South and Midwest. Communities, already battered by days of rain and strong winds that claimed at least 18 lives, faced increasing challenges as water levels surged, threatening homes and businesses.

Even with the rain tapering off in some of the most affected areas in Arkansas, Tennessee, and Kentucky, the danger grew. In Kentucky's capital, Frankfort, rescue crews made their way through flooded streets using inflatable boats, as authorities erected sandbag barricades and deactivated utilities to mitigate damage from the surging Kentucky River.

The death toll due to the storms has climbed to 18, with significant losses in Tennessee, where 10 people died. Young lives were tragically cut short, including a 9-year-old in Kentucky and a 5-year-old in Arkansas. The situation remains dire, with extended forecasts predicting continued flooding due to persistent atmospheric conditions.

