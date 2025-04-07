Russian Court Reduces Sentence for U.S. Soldier Gordons Black
A Russian court in Vladivostok reduced the sentence of U.S. soldier Gordon Black, previously jailed for stealing $113 from his girlfriend and threatening her. Originally sentenced to three years and nine months in June last year, his sentence was lowered to three years and two months.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-04-2025 07:06 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 07:06 IST
In Vladivostok, a Russian court has reduced the prison sentence of U.S. soldier Gordon Black. Black was initially sentenced last year for stealing $113 from his girlfriend and making death threats against her.
The court's decision shortened Black's sentence from three years and nine months to three years and two months.
Russian agencies RIA and TASS have confirmed this adjustment, shedding light on the judicial proceedings that question both international diplomatic relations and legal frameworks.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Man Accused of Rape and Extortion Under Pretext of Marriage in Thane
Imarat Shariah Snubs Nitish Kumar's 'Iftaar' Invitation Over Waqf Bill Support
K-Pop Conflicts, French Film Trials, and Future Box Office Hits
Turkish court orders Istanbul mayor jailed pending trial on corruption and terror charges, reports AP.
Aerial Assault: Russia's Drone Blitz Over Ukraine