In Vladivostok, a Russian court has reduced the prison sentence of U.S. soldier Gordon Black. Black was initially sentenced last year for stealing $113 from his girlfriend and making death threats against her.

The court's decision shortened Black's sentence from three years and nine months to three years and two months.

Russian agencies RIA and TASS have confirmed this adjustment, shedding light on the judicial proceedings that question both international diplomatic relations and legal frameworks.

(With inputs from agencies.)