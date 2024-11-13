Left Menu

Easing Onion Prices: Fresh Kharif Crop Brings Relief

Onion prices in India are expected to decrease further with the arrival of the new kharif crop, as government efforts continue to stabilize the market. With a buffer stock strategy and rail transportation, measures are underway to ensure supply and alleviate pressure from recent price hikes.

Updated: 13-11-2024
  • Country:
  • India

Onion prices across India are anticipated to decrease further following the arrival of the fresh kharif crop, according to a senior official from the consumer affairs ministry.

The national average retail price for onions now stands at Rs 54 per kg, marking a decline over the past month due to the government's sell-off of subsidized onions in key markets.

The government has been releasing onions from a 4.5 lakh tonne buffer stock at Rs 35 per kg in cities like Delhi-NCR to manage prices.

About 1.5 lakh tonnes of the buffer stock have already been dispersed, primarily through rail transport aimed at improving supply chains.

Recent onion shortages were attributed to market closures during the festival season, but conditions are improving as more produce reaches key urban centers.

Approximately 4,850 tonnes have been delivered recently to cities including Delhi, Chennai, and Guwahati, with further shipments expected.

