Asia-Pacific Airlines Struggle Amid Post-Pandemic Supply Chain Chaos

Asia-Pacific airlines are grappling with severe operational challenges brought on by ongoing supply chain disruptions. Industry leaders, speaking at the Association of Asia Pacific Airlines meeting in Brunei, highlighted shortages in parts, labor, and new aircraft as critical issues impacting their ability to meet rising travel demand.

These shortages have exacerbated maintenance turnaround times, particularly for the latest-generation engines. Airlines, including major carriers like Thai Airways and Malaysia Airlines, express mounting frustration as they face consumer protection regulations while grappling with delays not of their making.

The aviation sector, recovering from the pandemic, now finds its earnings under pressure from dropping airfares and fierce competition. Representatives from manufacturing giants like Airbus and Rolls-Royce are actively working to mend supply chain issues, but aviation leaders call for more swift action.

