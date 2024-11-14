Record High College Graduates Facing Economic Challenges in China
In 2025, China is set to produce 12.22 million college graduates, the highest number to date. Despite the educational achievement, the nation's youth could struggle to secure employment due to the slowing growth of China's economy, as highlighted by state news agency Xinhua and various analysts.
China is expected to reach a record 12.22 million college graduates in 2025, as reported by state news agency Xinhua.
This surge represents an increase of 430,000 graduates compared to the previous year. Despite the significant educational milestone, analysts caution that job prospects remain bleak for young graduates due to the sluggish pace of economic growth.
China, as the world's second-largest economy, faces challenges in absorbing this influx of skilled workers, casting uncertainty over future employment landscapes.
