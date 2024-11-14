Left Menu

Power & Instrumentation (Gujarat) Ltd. Reports Remarkable Financial Growth in Q2 FY25

Power & Instrumentation (Gujarat) Limited announces significant financial growth with a 127% increase in total income for Q2 FY25. The company cites strategic contract execution and expansion in India's power sector as key factors. Future focus includes enhancing solar EPC capabilities and supporting national infrastructure projects.

Updated: 14-11-2024 10:29 IST
PIGL's Consolidated Q2 FY25 Net Profit Grew By A Splendid 180%. Image Credit: ANI
Power & Instrumentation (Gujarat) Limited, a major player in the electrical contracting industry, has reported impressive financial results for the second quarter and first half of fiscal year 2025. The firm recorded a 127% year-over-year increase in total income, reaching Rs 55.75 crore, paired with a 180% rise in net profit.

Managing Director Padmaraj Padmnabhan Pillai stated, "Our strong performance in Q2 indicates a robust growth trajectory, driven by our strategic execution and enhanced operational efficiency." Notably, the company's efforts in executing essential projects, such as those under the RDSS scheme in Rajasthan and critical airport electrification, have demonstrated rapid progress.

Looking forward, Power & Instrumentation intends to capitalize on India's expanding infrastructure demands by bolstering its solar EPC capabilities and broadening product offerings through recent acquisitions. These initiatives aim to continue the company's momentum in delivering high-value services to stakeholders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

