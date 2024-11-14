Rising Onion Prices Strain India’s Inflation Amid Vegetable Price Dip

November witnesses a surprising trend in India's vegetable market; while most vegetable prices have dipped by 4.1% month-on-month, onion prices persistently remain high, according to a report by ICICI Bank. This anomaly is adding pressure to India's inflationary dynamics.

The report highlights that the overall vegetable prices, although showing some relief in November, have risen 42% year-on-year, marking a 57-month peak as of October. Essential vegetable staples like tomatoes, potatoes, and onions have experienced drastic price hikes of 161%, 65%, and 52% year-on-year, respectively.

Heavy rains in August and September disrupted supply chains, resulting in a 28% reduction in mandi arrivals over the past two months. This led to a steep month-on-month increase in tomato prices by 49% in October. Despite some price deceleration in November, onions are showing no signs of easing, continually impacting retail inflation, which accelerated to 6.21% in October.

