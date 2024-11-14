Left Menu

Dr Reddy's Faces Fine in Mexico for Regulatory Deviations

Dr Reddy's Laboratories has been fined Rs 27 lakh by Mexico's drug regulator for deviations in import filing guidelines related to a product. The fine is associated with errors in invoice dates and inconsistencies between the reference standard and import license.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-11-2024 11:06 IST | Created: 14-11-2024 11:06 IST
Dr Reddy's Faces Fine in Mexico for Regulatory Deviations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Dr Reddy's Laboratories has been penalized by Mexico's drug regulatory authority, incurring a fine of Rs 27 lakh for deviations from prescribed filing guidelines related to the import of a reference standard. The Hyderabad-based pharmaceutical company disclosed this information in a regulatory filing on Thursday.

According to the filing, the penalty stemmed from inaccuracies found in the date of the invoice and mismatches between the name of the reference standard and the import license. Such discrepancies prompted the Mexican regulator to impose the fine on the Indian company.

Despite this development, shares of Dr Reddy's Laboratories saw a slight decline, trading down 0.70 per cent at Rs 1,237 per share on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Taps Ratcliffe for CIA Director Role: A Controversial Ally Returns

Trump Taps Ratcliffe for CIA Director Role: A Controversial Ally Returns

 Global
2
U.S. Warns Israel on Gaza Humanitarian Practices at U.N.

U.S. Warns Israel on Gaza Humanitarian Practices at U.N.

 Global
3
Record High CO2 Emissions Threaten 1.5C Climate Target

Record High CO2 Emissions Threaten 1.5C Climate Target

 Global
4
Global Emissions Forecast: A Rising Challenge Amidst Climate Action

Global Emissions Forecast: A Rising Challenge Amidst Climate Action

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building a Fairer Future: How Economic Mobility Beliefs Shape Education Support

From Risk to Revenue: Stabilizing Mining Investments in High-Potential Developing Nations

Empowering Women, Supporting Children: The Urgent Need for Childcare Solutions in Uganda

Ethiopia’s Path to Green Competitiveness: Adapting Key Sectors for a Sustainable Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024