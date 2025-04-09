Leaping Ahead: How India's Life Insurance Industry is Reshaping Customer Experience

The 2025 edition of the Insurance CuES report by Hansa Research offers an insightful overview of the life insurance industry in India, highlighting a remarkable improvement in customer experience over the past year.

The report ranks leading life insurance companies based on feedback from over 3600 customers, boosting the industry's Net Promoter Score from 54% to 58%. This rise reflects notable advancements in trust, transparency, and forward-thinking innovations across the sector.

In this ever-evolving landscape, companies are urged to prioritize customer-centric strategies, addressing emerging trends such as economic influences, millennial preferences, and digital service expectations, to consolidate brand leadership and meet changing consumer demands.

