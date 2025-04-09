Justice Upheld: High Court Confirms Death Penalty for 2013 Dilsukhnagar Blast Convicts

In a significant judicial decision, the Telangana High Court has upheld the death penalty verdict for five individuals convicted in the 2013 Dilsukhnagar blasts. BJP MLA T Raja Singh lauded the ruling, appreciating law enforcement's efforts in maintaining integrity under political pressure.

The catastrophic event, which occurred on February 21, 2013, tragically resulted in 18 fatalities and injured over 150 people. Originally decreed by an NIA special court in December 2016, the convictions have now been reinforced by the High Court, despite a active attempt to overturn the verdict through a criminal appeal petition.

Defense counsel Mohd Shujaullah Khan announced plans to contest the High Court's decision in the Supreme Court, highlighting confidence in India's judicial process. The persistent effort to challenge the ruling stems from a staunch belief in justice, while the search continues for the first accused, Mohd Riyaz alias Riyaz Bhaktal, who remains at large.

(With inputs from agencies.)