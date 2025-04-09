Left Menu

Generational Divide: AAPI Perspectives on U.S. Deportation Policies

A poll reveals stark generational differences in how Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians, and Pacific Islanders view U.S. deportation policies. Older AAPI individuals favor tougher measures, while younger counterparts lean towards leniency, highlighting complexities in attitudes shaped by immigration experience and political affiliations.

  • United States

A recent poll highlights significant generational divides among Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians, and Pacific Islanders (AAPI) regarding U.S. deportation policies. Conducted by AAPI Data and The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research, the survey reveals that older AAPI adults tend to support stricter deportation practices compared to their younger counterparts.

The survey results show only 20% of AAPI adults under 30 advocate for mass deportations of immigrants living in the U.S. illegally, contrasting with over half of those aged 60 and older. This generational rift within the AAPI community surpasses the national divide, with older AAPI adults aligning more with hardline policies than their younger peers.

Experts suggest these findings challenge common assumptions about immigrant attitudes within communities, influenced by factors such as proximity to the immigration experience and political leanings. As the immigration debate continues, these divergent perspectives underscore the complexity of policy agreements within diverse demographic groups.

