Mayukh Dealtrade Limited Shines with Remarkable Q2 Growth

Mumbai-based Mayukh Dealtrade Limited, a firm listed on the BSE, has posted impressive financial results for Q2 of FY 2024-25, with net sales and profits seeing significant year-on-year growth. The company's success is credited to its robust expansion strategies and a favorable market environment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 14-11-2024 11:12 IST | Created: 14-11-2024 11:12 IST
  • India

Mayukh Dealtrade Limited, a Mumbai-based enterprise listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE: 539519), has reported stellar financial performance for the quarter ending September 30, 2024.

The company's net profit for Q2 of FY 2024-25 surged by 125% to Rs. 61.77 lakh, overshadowing the Rs. 27.47 lakh recorded in the same quarter last year. Net sales soared by 248% to Rs. 159.97 lakh, a significant increase from the previous year's Rs. 45.94 lakh.

For the first half of FY 2024-25, Mayukh Dealtrade's net profit experienced a 168.6% hike to Rs. 95.57 lakh, with an overall income of Rs. 239.62 lakh, marking a 129% increase from the prior year. The burgeoning growth is attributed to strategic expansions, innovative markets, and supportive governmental policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

