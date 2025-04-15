Chennai Super Kings Break Losing Streak with Strategic Overhaul

Chennai Super Kings shattered their five-match losing streak in the Indian Premier League by deftly managing the powerplay both with bat and ball, culminating in a victory against Lucknow Super Giants.

The team, featuring savvy replacements like Shaik Rasheed and Jamie Overton, dismissed key players early and gained a significant powerplay advantage.

Under Mahendra Singh Dhoni's leadership after Ruturaj Gaikwad's injury, Chennai made strategic decisions that bore fruit with Dhoni's commendable knock and fresh talent paving the way for victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)