IndiGo and Akasa Air Shift Operations Amid Terminal Maintenance at IGIA

IndiGo and Akasa Air have moved their operations from Terminal 2 to Terminal 1 at the Indira Gandhi International Airport, due to maintenance. Terminal 2 has temporarily closed, with normal operations continuing at Terminals 1 and 3. The transition aims to ensure a seamless experience for passengers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-04-2025 11:12 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 11:12 IST
IndiGo and Akasa Air have transitioned their flight operations from Terminal 2 to Terminal 1 at the Indira Gandhi International Airport. This shift comes as Terminal 2, constructed 40 years ago, is temporarily closing for maintenance.

The shift does not appear to disrupt airport operations, with T1 and T3 continuing to handle the usual traffic. Officials assured passengers that anticipated congestion shouldn't occur. A fourth runway is also closed for maintenance as part of routine upkeep.

IndiGo and Akasa Air took proactive measures to inform passengers of this change. The expanded T1 can accommodate significantly more passengers, lending confidence to seamless operations during the terminal's closure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

